Hong Kong airport in chaos as protesters force shutdown for a second day
Hong Kong International Airport canceled all remaining departing flights for a second day, as thousands of protesters packed the departure area Tuesday, AP reports.
The latest: Protesters defied threats from China and the city's leader Carrie Lam to gather for a 5th day of demonstrations at the airport. Paramilitary police were assembling across the border in Shenzhen — a move some see as a threat to protesters, AP notes. Lam said the city was heading down "a path of no return," with "lawbreaking activities in the name of freedom" damaging the rule of law.
Take a minute to think, look at our city, our home, do you all really want to see it pushed into an abyss."
— Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam appeals to protesters at news conference
Why it matters: The airport protests mark the biggest disruption yet to the Chinese-controlled territory's economy since protests began in June.
Monday's protest prompted the Chinese government to claim the former British colony's uprising contains "sprouts of terrorism, " raising fears China may use such language to justify a heavy-handed response, or harsh charges for those detained.
The big picture: The disruption at the airport — one of the busiest in the world, with about 1,100 flights daily across about 200 destinations — came after riot police used tear gas on Hong Kongers in a 10th straight weekend of protests.
On Monday, Airport authorities canceled all remaining flight departures after thousands of demonstrators packed the main terminal and bus, train and taxi exits, per Reuters.
Lam defended police amid brutality claims. Police told a news conference earlier some officers posed as protesters during unrest Sunday, according to the BBC.
