Hong Kong airport in chaos as protesters force shutdown for a second day

Hong Kong International Airport canceled all remaining departing flights for a second day, as thousands of protesters packed the departure area Tuesday, AP reports.

The latest: Protesters defied threats from China and the city's leader Carrie Lam to gather for a 5th day of demonstrations at the airport. Paramilitary police were assembling across the border in Shenzhen — a move some see as a threat to protesters, AP notes. Lam said the city was heading down "a path of no return," with "lawbreaking activities in the name of freedom" damaging the rule of law.