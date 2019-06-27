Hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside the office of Hong Kong’s justice secretary Thursday against a suspended bill that would see citizens extradited to China — which they're concerned may be reintroduced, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: Protesters are holding rallies this week to capture the attention of leaders at the G20 summit in Japan, which starts Friday, according to the Hong Kong Free Press. They want the bill to be formally withdrawn, per Reuters. Activists have submitted petitions to 19 foreign consulates urging leaders to raise their concerns at the summit, Free Press reports.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

