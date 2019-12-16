Stories

Hong Kong police use tear gas on protesters ahead of key China talks

This photo taken on December 12, 2019 shows protesters waving black flags
Demonstrators wave protest flags in Edinburgh Place, Hong Kong, on Thursday. Photo: Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong police used tear gas on protesters as late-night clashes erupted in the Asian financial hub ahead of a Beijing meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the city's embattled leader Carrie Lam Monday, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Violent clashes between police and demonstrators have often left the Chinese territory paralyzed since the pro-democracy protest movement against began six months ago. But the protests had been notably peaceful in recent days.

