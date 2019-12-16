Hong Kong police used tear gas on protesters as late-night clashes erupted in the Asian financial hub ahead of a Beijing meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the city's embattled leader Carrie Lam Monday, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Violent clashes between police and demonstrators have often left the Chinese territory paralyzed since the pro-democracy protest movement against began six months ago. But the protests had been notably peaceful in recent days.

