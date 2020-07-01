1 hour ago - World

Hong Kong police make first security law arrest

Riot police deploy pepper spray as protesters rally against the new national security law in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong police announced on Wednesday their first arrest under the new security law as officers used pepper spray to break up a rally by pro-democracy protesters elsewhere in the city, images from the scene show.

Why it matters: The law, passed by Chinese lawmakers Tuesday, is a further encroachment on Hong Kong's independent legal system and the autonomy the territory had retained since the former British colony was returned to China in 1997. Per Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Dave Lawler, the law "defines crimes such as terrorism and sedition broadly, but mandates harsh sentences — in many cases life imprisonment." It'll be enforced without input from the judiciary.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jun 30, 2020 - World

China passes sweeping Hong Kong national security law

Pro-democracy supporters hold a Hong Kong Independence flag and shout slogans during a rally against the national security law as riot police secure an area in a shopping mall in the city on Tuesday. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Chinese lawmakers passed a sweeping national security law on Tuesday that gives China more powers over the territory, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Beijing's encroachment since 2019 on Hong Kong's independent legal system has prompted huge pro-democracy protests in the Asian financial hub. The law that bypassed Hong Kong's legislature criminalizes sedition, foreign influence and secession in the city. The U.S. is rescinding Hong Kong's special trade status in response to the move.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianDave Lawler
16 hours ago - World

New Hong Kong law sets harsh penalties for broadly defined political crimes

An advertisement from the government promoting the new law in Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong's government released the text of a new national security law imposed by Beijing just as the law came into force on Tuesday.

What it says: The law defines crimes such as terrorism and sedition broadly, but mandates harsh sentences — in many cases life imprisonment — for those found to have committed them. It will be enforced by a National Security Committee, headed by Hong Kong's chief executive, without any input from the judiciary.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 10,477,544 — Total deaths: 510,632 — Total recoveries — 5,336,996Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 2,636,538 — Total deaths: 127,425 — Total recoveries: 720,631 — Total tested: 32,206,245Map.
  3. Politics: Senate passes PPP extension through August — Republican satisfaction with state of the country drops to a record-low 19% Biden calls on Trump to wear a mask and limit rallies.
  4. States: Florida is "not going back" on reopening, governor says — South Dakota governor says "we will not be social distancing" at July 3 event with Trump — New York to require travelers from 16 states to quarantine.
  5. Public health: Fauci warns states are "skipping over" reopening checkpoints, testifies that U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow