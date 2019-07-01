Hong Kong police used tear gas as they evicted protesters who stormed and ransacked the Legislative Council, Reuters reports.

What's new: Activists occupied after breaking away a mass protest Monday on the 22nd anniversary of the handover of the former British colony to China, remaining there until early Tuesday local time, per the BBC. Some had spray-painted slogans on the walls of the main chamber demanding the release of Hong Kongers arrested in last month's protest, as well as the resignation of the city's leader, Carrie Lam, according to AP