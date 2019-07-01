Clashes broke out between Hong Kong riot police and protesters Monday, as thousands of demonstrators flooded city streets on the 22nd anniversary of the handover of the former British colony to China, Reuters reports.

Details: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam pledged in a speech after a flag-raising ceremony to be more responsive to public sentiment following weeks of protests against a suspended bill that would allow extradition to mainland China, per AP. Protesters remain worried it could be reintroduced. A photo below shows demonstrators trying to storm Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building with a used a metal trolley.