Hong Kong police clash with protesters as city marks China handover
Clashes broke out between Hong Kong riot police and protesters Monday, as thousands of demonstrators flooded city streets on the 22nd anniversary of the handover of the former British colony to China, Reuters reports.
Details: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam pledged in a speech after a flag-raising ceremony to be more responsive to public sentiment following weeks of protests against a suspended bill that would allow extradition to mainland China, per AP. Protesters remain worried it could be reintroduced. A photo below shows demonstrators trying to storm Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building with a used a metal trolley.
This has made me fully realize that I, as a politician, have to remind myself all the time of the need to grasp public sentiments accurately."
— Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam
Why it matters: Hong Kong retained a high degree of autonomy when it was returned to China in 1997 — including the freedom to protest and an independent judiciary. Hong Kong residents worry that’s crumbling as the Chinese Communist Party tightens its grip, per Axio's Dave Lawler.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
In photos
Protesters tried to force their way into the government headquarters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters try to force their way into the building by ramming a metal cart through the glass doors. Police responded with pepper spray. Photo: Vivek Prakash/AFP/Getty Images
Helicopters fly across Victoria Harbour carrying a Hong Kong (L) and China (R) for the annual ceremony. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images
Police officers attend a flag raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square. Photo: Zhang Wei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
Police use batons on protesters during a clash near the Legislative Council Complex hours before protesters attacked the building. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Hong Kong police pepper-spray protesters outside the Legislative Council Complex hours before protesters attacked the building. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Protesters push barricades toward police on a street during a stand-off outside the Legislative Council Complex. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Protesters with makeshift shields to defend themselves against police outside the Legislative Council Complex. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Officials including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (3rd L) in the Convention and Exhibition Centre toast the flag-raising ceremony marking the city's handover from the U.K. to China. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images