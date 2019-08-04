Hong Kong mass protests continue despite clashes with police

Thousands of demonstrators turned out on Sunday in the city's 9th consecutive weekend of pro-democracy protests — despite clashes with police the previous night, Reuters, reports.

Details: Police fired multiple tear gas rounds in confrontations with activists in the city’s Kowloon area on Saturday night, per Reuters. Hong Kong police said Sunday they arrested more than 20 people for offenses including unlawful assembly and assault and other following clashes between protesters and authorities that continued deep into the night, per AP.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

