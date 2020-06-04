Hong Kong legislature bans insults to Chinese national anthem
Activists holding a candlelit remembrance outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong on June 4, 2020, to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images
Hong Kong’s legislature approved a bill Thursday that makes insulting the "March of the Volunteers," the Chinese national anthem, illegal, AP reports.
Why it matters: It did so on the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests, when Chinese troops opened fire on pro-democracy activists in 1989. The death toll has never been released. Estimates vary between hundreds and thousands.
- The ban follows the passage of a new national security law for Hong Kong that criminalizes rebellion, foreign influence and secession in the Asian financial hub.
The big picture: The pro-democracy minority of the legislature believes the law infringes on Hong Kongers' freedom of expression and is another consequence of Beijing’s tightening control over the territory.
- The pro-Beijing majority said the law is necessary for citizens to show appropriate respect for the anthem.
What's next: From now on, those found guilty of abusing the “March of the Volunteers” may face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars ($6,450).