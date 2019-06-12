Thousands of demonstrators have stormed a key Hong Kong road near territory government headquarters to protest a proposed extradition bill that would allow the extradition of citizens facing charges to mainland China, Reuters reports.

Details: A fresh wave of protests erupted on Wednesday morning local time, as the legislation was being prepared to go before the full legislature. Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam is backing the measure despite the large-scale pushback and concerns raised from the Trump administration.

This is a developing news story. Please check for updates.

Protesters block roads outside the government headquarters. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Protestors begin to occupy the main highways. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Protestors occupy two main highways near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Protestors occupy two main highways near the government headquarters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters near the government headquarters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images