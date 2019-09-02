Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Hong Kong high school students join strike action on first day of school

Policemen in riot gear stand guard as a group of high school students gather inside the Kowloon Tong MTR station ahead of a disruption protest in Hong Kong on September 2
Riot police stand guard as a group of high school students gather inside the Kowloon Tong MTR station ahead of a disruption protest in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong high school students were joining workers in a city-wide strike during the first day of school in a massive pro-democracy demonstration Monday, AP reports.

Details: Hundreds of strikers gathered in the hundreds at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and 2 public spaces in the city’s central business district, per AP. Many students wore gas masks, as they joined hands in human chains and chanted protest slogans before the start of school in the anti-government protest, according to the New York Times.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

