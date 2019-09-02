Hong Kong high school students were joining workers in a city-wide strike during the first day of school in a massive pro-democracy demonstration Monday, AP reports.

Details: Hundreds of strikers gathered in the hundreds at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and 2 public spaces in the city’s central business district, per AP. Many students wore gas masks, as they joined hands in human chains and chanted protest slogans before the start of school in the anti-government protest, according to the New York Times.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.