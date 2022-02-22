Hong Kong to enforce mandatory COVID testing for all residents

All Hong Kong residents will have to undergo compulsory COVID-19 testing in March, the city's leader Carrie Lam announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: Hong Kong is battling a coronavirus case surge, recording about 5,000 new cases per day since Feb. 15, according to government data.

The big picture: Lam said that testing capacity will increase to 1 million per day, adding that since "we have a population of some 7 million people, testing will take about seven days," per AP.

The government will provide at-home testing to residents so that they test themselves daily in between each compulsory test, Hong Kong Free Press reports. Residents will undergo three mandatory tests next month, per AP.

Schools will close early in order for them to be used as testing and vaccination sites.

No citywide lockdowns will be implemented, but current social-distancing measures — including the closure of gyms and bars, and no dine-in services after 6 p.m. local time — will be extended until April 20, AP notes.

What they're saying: "In the same manner, with the support of the central government — as long as all Hong Kong citizens stand together — we will certainly prevail against the pandemic and meet the rainbow after the storm," Lam said, per HKFP.

