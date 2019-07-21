Hong Kong police fired tear gas into a crowd of hundreds of thousands as activists came out in droves Sunday night to occupy government buildings, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: Hong Kong has now experienced 7 consecutive weekends of anti-government protests, as the former British colony continues to weather its worst political crisis in decades. The government condemned protestors who stormed the Chinese liaison building, claiming that "[s]uch acts openly challenge the authority of the central government and touch the bottom line of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle," per the Journal.

