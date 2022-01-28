Xiomara Castro was sworn in Thursday as the first woman president of Honduras in a ceremony attended by world leaders including Vice President Harris.

The big picture: Castro, a leftist, has promised to tackle drug trafficking and ease the country's strict abortion ban. Her election ends the right-wing National Party's 12-year run, which was dogged by claims of corruption.

"My government will not continue the maelstrom of looting that has condemned generations of young people to pay the debt they incurred behind their back," Castro said in her inaugural address, per Reuters.

Why it matters: Honduras is a key focus for the Biden administration, which has vowed to address the root causes driving migration to the U.S. border.