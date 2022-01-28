Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Xiomara Castro becomes Honduras' first female president

Shawna Chen

Honduran President Xiomara Castro and Vice President Kamala Harris walk through the presidential palace in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Photo: Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Xiomara Castro was sworn in Thursday as the first woman president of Honduras in a ceremony attended by world leaders including Vice President Harris.

The big picture: Castro, a leftist, has promised to tackle drug trafficking and ease the country's strict abortion ban. Her election ends the right-wing National Party's 12-year run, which was dogged by claims of corruption.

  • "My government will not continue the maelstrom of looting that has condemned generations of young people to pay the debt they incurred behind their back," Castro said in her inaugural address, per Reuters.

Why it matters: Honduras is a key focus for the Biden administration, which has vowed to address the root causes driving migration to the U.S. border.

  • "In Castro, the first woman to lead Honduras, the administration believes America has found an ally who will help stem corruption in a region rife with government abuse and unethical excess," the Washington Post writes.
  • Ending political corruption will be key to bettering Hondurans' lives and convincing them to stay in their country instead of risking danger to reach the U.S., advisers to Harris told WashPost.

Dave Lawler
45 mins ago - World

Zelensky questions U.S. warnings of "imminent" invasion in Biden call

Biden and Zelensky at the White House last October. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a back-and-forth in their call this evening about just how "imminent" the threat of a Russian invasion might be, according to three sources briefed on the call.

Why it matters: Biden has said previously that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will probably "move in" to Ukraine, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday afternoon that "an invasion could come at any time."

Sarah Mucha
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats stiff Biden as poll numbers hit low point

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Democrats in swing states and vulnerable districts in this year's pivotal midterms are distancing themselves from President Biden on social media as his poll numbers hit their lowest point.

Why it matters: The digital distance is one sign of the concern candidates feel about a person they'd normally embrace. Incumbent presidents — including one who believes he needs to come to their hometowns to sell his message — would normally be political gold for candidates from the same party.

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tesla delays Cybertruck until 2023

Tesla debuts the Cybertruck in Hawthorne, Calif., on Nov. 21, 2019. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla is at risk of falling behind on one of the most critical products in the American auto industry: pickups.

Why it matters: Pickups are the most profitable segment in the business and account for the first, second and third best-selling vehicles in the country. Without a serious pickup strategy, Tesla could miss out on a huge source of future income.

