Soaring home prices push the wealth-to-income ratio to record high

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The median price of a single-family home climbed 14.9% to $315,000 in the fourth quarter, according to the National Association of Realtors' latest report.
Why it matters: That was the biggest surge in the history of the data series, which dates back to 1990.
- Every metro area tracked by the group saw home prices rise from a year ago and 88% of the metros followed (161 areas) saw double-digit price increases.
The big picture: The increase in housing prices along with the fact that the stock market is now 15% above its pre-pandemic level "has pushed the household wealth-to-income ratio to an all-time high, providing further support for the 2021 consumer recovery," Goldman Sachs' economic research team said in a note to clients.
- "But signs of bubbles in some corners of the market have also raised questions about the potential economic fallout if the broad rally in risk assets reverses."