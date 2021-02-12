Soaring home prices push the wealth-to-income ratio to record high

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Soaring home prices push the wealth-to-income ratio to record high

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The median price of a single-family home climbed 14.9% to $315,000 in the fourth quarter, according to the National Association of Realtors' latest report.

Why it matters: That was the biggest surge in the history of the data series, which dates back to 1990.

  • Every metro area tracked by the group saw home prices rise from a year ago and 88% of the metros followed (161 areas) saw double-digit price increases.

The big picture: The increase in housing prices along with the fact that the stock market is now 15% above its pre-pandemic level "has pushed the household wealth-to-income ratio to an all-time high, providing further support for the 2021 consumer recovery," Goldman Sachs' economic research team said in a note to clients.

  • "But signs of bubbles in some corners of the market have also raised questions about the potential economic fallout if the broad rally in risk assets reverses."

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Feb 11, 2021 - Economy & Business

China's producer prices jump while consumer prices fall

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Prices for Chinese consumers in January declined by 0.3% from last year, while prices for producers, or businesses, rose by 0.3%, data showed.

Why it matters: Rising prices for producers in China, the world's No. 1 trading nation, are often the result of increasing commodity costs and typically mean prices will rise for the rest of the world.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Feb 11, 2021 - Economy & Business

The stimulus debate: Is it too big?

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Can too much federal spending cause the economy to overheat? And is that a real risk of the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan? The consensus answers to those questions are yes and no, respectively.

Why it matters: Fear of inflation has emerged as the single biggest reason for Democrats and Republicans to oppose the latest round of stimulus. For the time being, however, most economists expect that inflation will remain subdued, even if the full package is enacted.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal team will focus entirely on process on day four of the former president's impeachment trial, seeking to wrap up the proceedings as soon as possible given the beating they’re taking from the media and the strength of the Democrats’ presentation.

The big picture: Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow