The remains of 1,214 Holocaust victims were laid to rest in a mass burial at a cemetery just outside the town of Brest in Belarus at the border with Poland on Wednesday.

Details: The bodies were found by construction workers in February on the site of what was a Jewish ghetto during World War II. It's believed the Nazis slaughtered them, per NPR. Their remains were placed into 120 coffins decorated with the Star of David, AP reports.

Go deeper: Americans are starting to forget key details of the Holocaust