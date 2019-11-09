Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is buying Harry Walker Agency, which means one of Hollywood's largest talent agencies will also be in charge of speaking engagements of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw reports.

Why it matters: Hollywood agencies are more aggressive than ever to enter the speaking circuit recently, "challenging established firms based in New York and Washington, as they sense new opportunities to boost their revenue," Bloomberg writes. In 2017, talent agencies ICM Partners and United Talent Agency also acquired speaking agencies.

