Consumers are planning to cut back on travel spending for the holidays

Reproduced from the Conference Board, Nielsen; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumers are planning to pare back the most spending on vacations and travel during the holiday season — another possible concern for the services sector, according to a survey by the Conference Board and Nielsen provided first to Axios.

The big picture: Overall, consumer spending this holiday season is expected to be roughly in line with last year, the Conference Board estimates.

  • They'll spend an average of $673 on gifts this year, versus the $675 they were estimated to spend in 2019.

Why it matters: The retail sector has been hit hard. They are hoping consumers will open up their wallets during holiday season, so companies can recoup lost revenue from the onset of the pandemic.

What they're saying: The survey results for welcome news "at a time when consumer confidence remains below pre-pandemic levels, unemployment is elevated, and the economy appears to be losing momentum heading into the final stretch of 2020," Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, says in a release.

Of note: The pandemic is expected to pushed reliance on e-commerce for gift shopping into overdrive.

  • 52% said they planned to do at least half of their shopping online, while roughly 42% said the same last year.

Kia Kokalitcheva
14 hours ago - Technology

Amazon posts strong Q3 results despite ongoing pandemic costs

Photo: Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images

With the pandemic driving consumers to shop online, Amazon beat analyst expectations on Thursday with its Q3 results, though its stock price didn't see much of a bump.

Why it matters: Despite incurring what it estimates was about $2.5 billion in pandemic-related costs during the quarter, Amazon's revenue grew 37% year-over-year to $96.1 billion and its profits to $6.3 billion, up 197% year-over-year.

Ina Fried, author of Login
Oct 29, 2020 - Economy & Business

Earnings reports to show if tech can keep growing in a pandemic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon are all slated to report earnings after the markets close today, and that should give us a much better sense of how the tech industry is faring through the pandemic.

Why it matters: The reports should offer a clue of how sustainable tech's "new normal" is. That's especially important given that experts predict another and stronger wave of coronavirus in the U.S. that could force continued reliance on remote work for office employees.

Axios
Oct 28, 2020 - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on the workforce in the years to come

Axios will host a conversation on Friday, October 30 at 12:30pm ET on how decisions made in the next presidential term will impact the economy and workforce for years to come, featuring White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, Joe Biden's policy director Stef Feldman and The Conference Board chief economist Dana Peterson.

