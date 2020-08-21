58 mins ago - Economy & Business

Hoboken goes all in on bike share programs

Axios' Ina Fried (l) and Hoboken, N.J., Mayor Ravinder Bhalla. Photo: Axios

Hoboken, N.J., Mayor Ravinder Bhalla said at an Axios virtual event Friday that the city is ramping up its bike-share program with Citi Bike to make commuting to Manhattan and Jersey City easier.

Why it matters: Hoboken is the fifth-most densely populated city in the country and many of its residents use public transit. Fear of using public transit is still high during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • "Hoboken has the highest population of residents that rely on mass transit to commute to-and-from work every day in the country. That creates a real challenge for us," Bhalla said.

The big picture: The transit initiative predates the pandemic. The city has already converted 40% of its roads to include bike lanes.

  • "That policy initiative has become all the more important in the context of COVID-19 where you face real health risks that are associated with what we're used to, which is mass transit," he said.

Watch the event here.

