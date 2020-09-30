45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton draws contrast with 2016 debates: "Trump now has a record"

2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton told MSNBC Tuesday she's looking forward to watching Joe Biden debate Donald Trump because the president "now has a record."

What she's saying: Clinton, who debated Trump three times in 2016, argued that "everyone has seen what he has done to our country, what he has failed to do. They've watched him totally fumble the response to the coronavirus."

  • "I think that his big advantage of having been a so-called reality TV star ... has pretty much run its course. I think his series is about to be canceled," Clinton continued.
  • "Because it's just the same story over and over again: lying with impunity, attacking when you have nothing to say, unable to give an answer that is, frankly, coherent. I think that Joe knows all that ... but I think the American people are also aware of it."

Sep 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

How Trump, Biden plan to score at Tuesday's debate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump has been practicing with flashcards and prepping with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before Tuesday's presidential debate.

Behind the scenes: Top aides tell Axios he's been testing his attacks on the campaign trail for weeks, seeing what ignites his crowds or falls flat. One of the biggest themes Trump plans to drive home is his "tough guy" persona, which advisers see as an advantage with voters in key states.

4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What to watch in tonight's debate

Joe Biden (left) and President Trump (right) are facing off in Cleveland for the first presidential debate. Photos: Alex Wong (of Biden) and David Hume Kennerly (of Trump)/Getty Images

President Trump will try to break Joe Biden's composure by going after his son Hunter and other family members in tonight's first presidential debate — a campaign source tells Axios "nothing will be off the table" — while Biden plans to stick to the economy, coronavirus and new revelations about how Trump avoided paying taxes.

Driving the news: Biden and Trump are set to debate at 9pm ET at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and it will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace.

Sep 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Democrats demand Trump release his tax returns after NYT report

Compilation images of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democrats called on President Trump to disclose his tax returns following a New York Times report alleging he paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and nothing in 10 of the past 15 years.

Details: Trump said the report was "total fake news," that he's unable to release the returns as they're "under audit" by the IRS, "which does not treat me well." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement the report "provides further evidence of the clear need" for a House lawsuit to access the tax returns and "ensure the presidential audit program is functioning effectively, without improper influence."

