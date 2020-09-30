Hillary Clinton draws contrast with 2016 debates: "Trump now has a record"

2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton told MSNBC Tuesday she's looking forward to watching Joe Biden debate Donald Trump because the president "now has a record."

What she's saying: Clinton, who debated Trump three times in 2016, argued that "everyone has seen what he has done to our country, what he has failed to do. They've watched him totally fumble the response to the coronavirus."

"I think that his big advantage of having been a so-called reality TV star ... has pretty much run its course. I think his series is about to be canceled," Clinton continued.

"Because it's just the same story over and over again: lying with impunity, attacking when you have nothing to say, unable to give an answer that is, frankly, coherent. I think that Joe knows all that ... but I think the American people are also aware of it."

