1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton: "Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line"

Hillary Clinton at the 2016 DNC. Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton plans to say in her address to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night that to all those who have expressed regret at voting for President Trump or not voting at all in 2016, this November "can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election," according to excerpts of her remarks.

Why it matters: Clinton will use her return to the (virtual) convention stage after her devastating loss in 2016 to urge dejected Americans not to give up, and to "vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are."

What she'll say: "For four years, people have said to me, “I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.” “I wish I could go back and do it over.” Or worst, “I should have voted.” Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election.

  • "If you vote by mail, request your ballot now, and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early. Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote. Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are.”
  • “100 years ago yesterday, the 19th Amendment was ratified. It took seven decades of suffragists marching, picketing, and going to jail to push us closer to a more perfect union. 55 years ago, John Lewis marched and bled in Selma because that work was unfinished.”

The bottom line: “There’s a lot of heartbreak in America right now – and the truth is, many things were broken before the pandemic," Clinton will say. "But, as the saying goes, the world breaks everyone, and afterward, many are strong at the broken places. Joe Biden knows how to heal, unify, and lead, because he’s done all of that for his family and his country."

Go deeper

Hans Nichols
Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

"There's only chaos": Bill Clinton to attack Trump directly in DNC speech

Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton will use his five-minute address at the virtual Democratic National Convention to take a scalpel to President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and the economy, repeatedly attacking him by name, a source familiar with the speech tells Axios.

Why it matters: As a former president, Clinton has sanded down his private criticism of Trump in public. But tonight, he’ll dispense with the “one-president-at-a-time” protocol that precludes direct and sustained criticism by a predecessor.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump pardons suffragist Susan B. Anthony on centennial of 19th Amendment

President Trump in the Blue Room of the White House on August 18. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday posthumously pardoned suffragist Susan B. Anthony, who was arrested in 1872 for illegally voting, at an event with First Lady Melania Trump to commemorate the 19th amendment.

The big picture: Trump made the announcement on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women age 21 and over the right to vote in the U.S. However, many women of color were still unable to vote at the time due to restrictive state and local laws.

Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, saying Trump "wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda."

Why it matters: Taylor joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow