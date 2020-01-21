Democratic presidential candidates Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer came to Sen. Bernie Sanders' defense on Twitter Tuesday in response to Hillary Clinton's comments suggesting "nobody likes" the Vermont senator.

What they're saying Clinton said "nobody wants to work with him," per The Hollywood Reporter. Gabbard and Tulsi both responded that they "like" Sanders. "At the risk of getting in the middle of it," Steyer tweeted, "I like @BernieSanders. Now let's move on America."

