California high school sports have been on pause since the pandemic began

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

California high school sports have been shut down since the pandemic began and remain paused as numbers continue spiking statewide.

Where it stands: The state hoped to avoid the pandemic's apex by pushing sports to 2021. Instead, conditions have only gotten worse, putting that plan in jeopardy.

  • California high school athletics are tentatively scheduled to begin later this month, but they're still subject to individual county's safety tiers.
  • As of Tuesday, just four of 58 counties were below the most restrictive tier, which only allows for the most socially-distanced sports like golf, tennis and cross country.

Meanwhile, most other states have already completed their fall football seasons and are now in the midst of their winter basketball campaigns.

  • Football: 34 states have completed (or will by this weekend) their seasons, leaving 17 (including D.C.) with tentative or TBA start dates.
  • Basketball: 32 states' seasons are already underway, with eight more slated to begin in the next three weeks.
  • Other sports like soccer and volleyball have also crowned champions.

The state of play: California's athletic prowess is nearly unmatched, so this pause has deprived the high school sports landscape of many of its top players and teams.

2019 National Champion St. John Bosco's empty stadium in December. Source: @boscofootball (Instagram)

What they're saying: Some are against the statewide pause, like North Torrance HS baseball coach Joshua Lee, who argues that starting them up again would be both safer and more equitable than keeping them shelved.

  • "Over 70% of my players have traveled out of state multiple times during this pandemic," Lee told the L.A. Times (subscription), adding that "only those with the means to travel to expensive out-of-state tournaments are able to."

The big picture: Others have gone a step further, circumventing restrictions to give kids the athletic outlet they're missing.

  • Take Jordan Campbell, a former California high school football star with a brief NFL career.
  • His training center, Winner Circle Athletics, launched a club football league in the fall with 34 teams, 18 games a weekend and 1,500 players.

What's next: Statewide "Let them play" rallies are planned for Friday. "This is about the kids and their mental health," one mother said.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
10 mins ago - Economy & Business

Unemployment filings explode again as pandemic slams job market

Volunteers distribute meals at a food bank in Pennsylvania last month. (Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

More than 1.4 million Americans filed for jobless claims last week — a figure that includes first-time filings for regular state unemployment (not seasonally adjusted) and another program for non-traditional workers.

Why it matters: It’s another surge in the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits, an additional sign the labor market is facing more strain as the coronavirus continues to ravage the country.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

All eyes on Powell as interest rates creep higher

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

With long-term U.S. interest rates creeping higher and the stock market rally looking increasingly bubblicious, market participants will have a keen eye on remarks by Fed chair Jerome Powell today at Princeton University.

Why it matters: The uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in financial markets and diverging opinions about the future of monetary policy from Fed policymakers have investors hungry for guidance.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenMargaret Talev
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

It's still Trump's party

Data: Axios research, ProPublica. (Non-voting members excluded). Graphic: Michelle McGhee and Sara Wise/Axios

He lied about the election being fixed. He incited an attack that left five dead at the U.S Capitol. He got impeached. Twice. But polling indicates Republicans still have his back — and views — by vast majorities.

Why it matters: Anyone who thinks Trump is a politically dead man walking appears pointedly dead wrong.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow