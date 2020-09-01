22 mins ago - Health

Report: HHS offers $250M contract for drive to "inspire hope" during pandemic

Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Department of Health and Human Services is auctioning a more than $250 million contract to a communications firm to "defeat despair and inspire hope" about the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reported Monday evening.

Why it matters: The decision to offer the contract comes as HHS faces questions over its independence from the Trump administration in recent weeks.

  • Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn earlier this month called criticisms against his remarks about granting an emergency use authorization of convalescent plasma as a treatment for the coronavirus "entirely justified."
  • President Trump has previously accused senior health officials of being part of the "Deep State" following a decision to put the plasma treatment on hold.
  • Hahn said in a Twitter post that what he should have said better was that "the data show a relative risk reduction not an absolute risk reduction.

The state of play: The document, viewed by Politico, said a majority of the money will be spent from now until January.

  • The goals of the contract are to "defeat despair and inspire hope, sharing best practices for businesses to operate in the new normal and instill confidence to return to work and restart the economy,” build a “coalition of spokespeople” around the country, provide information on vaccines and therapeutic treatments, and give updates regarding reopenings.
“By harnessing the power of traditional, digital and social media, the sports and entertainment industries, public health associations, and other creative partners to deliver important public health and economic information the administration can defeat despair, inspire hope and achieve national recovery."
  • HHS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 6 million on Monday, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Yes, but: New coronavirus infections fell by almost 15% over the past week, continuing a steady downward trend after five weeks of declining cases.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
17 hours ago - Health

9 things for the next pandemic

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Getty Images photos: Bettmann/Contributor and Noam Galai

At some point, this will happen again. There will be another new virus and another pandemic. And while every pandemic is different, there are some universal, concrete things we can do to try to weather that storm better than we've weathered this one.

The big picture: Here are nine things the U.S. should do in the next pandemic — some big, some small, some lessons from what went wrong this time, some lessons from what‘s gone right.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
6 hours ago - Health

White House coronavirus reports contradict public statements by Trump officials

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senior Trump administration officials privately warned several states that spikes in coronavirus cases put them in high-risk "red zones" while publicly downplaying the threat of the virus, according to documents released by a special House committee overseeing the coronavirus response.

Why it matters: Democrats have long called for a national plan to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, while the White House has offered only guidance and insisted that states take the lead.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow