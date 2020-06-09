1 hour ago - Health

HHS to send $25 billion to Medicaid and safety net providers

Elmhurst Hospital Center, a safety-net hospital in New York City. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday it is distributing $25 billion to health care providers most at risk of financial collapse from the coronavirus pandemic. Facilities that treat predominantly poorer patients had been largely shut out from previous relief funding, which drew criticism from health policy experts.

Details: HHS will send $15 billion to doctors, hospitals and other providers that mostly see Medicaid patients and have not received coronavirus bailout funds yet, as well as $10 billion to safety net hospitals and facilities that treat large amounts of indigent patients. This money will come from a $175 billion fund Congress created earlier this year.

Bob Herman
Jun 6, 2020 - Health

Rich vs. poor hospitals

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The inequalities in American health care extend right into the hospital: Cash-strapped safety-net hospitals treat more people of color, while wealthier facilities treat more white patients.

Why it matters: Safety-net hospitals lack the money, equipment and other resources of their more affluent counterparts, which makes providing critical care more difficult and exacerbates disparities in health outcomes.

Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus worldwide surged past 7 million on Monday, per Johns Hopkins.

By the numbers: More than 405,100 people have died of COVID-19 and over 3.1 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.9 million.

Bob Herman
8 hours ago - Health

The pandemic isn't hurting health care companies

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The S&P index of top health care companies finished Monday higher than where it opened the year.

The big picture: A global coronavirus pandemic, social unrest, mass unemployment, and the halting of medical procedures hasn't been enough to derail Wall Street's rosy view of the health care industry.

