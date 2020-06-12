17 mins ago - Economy & Business

Hertz looks to cash in on its newfound stock market fame

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

A tweet from Barbarian Capital showing the legal filings to the SEC to allow the sale of new stock

Bankruptcy court Judge Mary Walrath set a hearing for today to determine whether bankrupt rental-car company Hertz can issue nearly 250 million new shares of common stock it hopes will fetch around $1 billion.

Why it matters: Shares of bankrupt companies are typically worthless, except in rare instances where a company can repay its debt in full and money is left over for equity holders.

  • But Hertz has become a darling of the stock market in recent weeks with its shares rallying from 56 cents on May 26 to $5.53 on Monday (before falling back to $2.06 Thursday).
  • It may be the finest test of the greater fool theory ever conducted.

What they're saying: “The recent market prices of and the trading volumes in Hertz’s common stock potentially present a unique opportunity," the company’s lawyers said in a filing.

What others are saying: Jared Ellias, a law professor at UC Hastings College of Law, saw things slightly differently.

"This is outrageous. These directors likely know that the stock is worthless and instead of trying to stop uninformed investors from gambling on a dead stock, they are selling into the market."
Jared Ellias on Twitter

Of note: Hertz trades on the New York Stock Exchange, which has moved to delist the company.

Felix Salmon
18 hours ago - Economy & Business

Gambling on worthless stock

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

If stock trading is the new sports betting, then the best kind of stock to gamble with is a stock that's guaranteed to end up being wiped out entirely.

The big picture: Bankrupt companies like Hertz, Whiting Petroleum and JC Penney are great gambling vehicles for low-information bettors. Much like bitcoin, they have no intrinsic value; their share price is therefore simply a reflection of short-term flows and manias.

Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 7,540,679 — Total deaths: 421,948 — Total recoveries — 3,561,804Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 2,023,347 — Total deaths: 113,820 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Single cells could hide the answer to how to fight coronavirusRetracted coronavirus studies threaten trust in scientific data.
  4. World: Why Vietnam may be the pandemic’s biggest success story.
  5. 2020 election: Jacksonville picked as RNC's new 2020 convention hostTrump to hold first campaign rally since the pandemic began.
Jeff Tracy
13 mins ago - Sports

Inside boxing's return to Vegas

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Boxing returned on Tuesday thanks to the herculean efforts by promotion company Top Rank to create a "bubble" at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The big picture: Brad Jacobs, Top Rank's COO and the architect of their return-to-play protocol, told Axios, "First, I dissected our events line item by line item. Then I consulted with an infectious disease specialist and an emergency physician, and I depended a lot on these experts to figure out how to do this 100% properly."

