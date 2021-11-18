Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2021-11-18

Parole granted to Louisiana inmate who was key to juvenile sentence reform

The entrance of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, where Henry Montgomery served time. Photo: Giles Clarke vja Getty Images

The Louisiana inmate whose case helped extend the opportunity for parole to hundreds of prisoners was released on parole on Wednesday, AP reports.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory sentencing of life without parole for convicted juveniles was "cruel and unusual punishment," but it was Henry Montgomery's case that led the judges to extend their decision retroactively to people already in prison.

Details: Montgomery was convicted of killing East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy Charles Hurt, who caught him skipping school, in 1963. He was 17 at the time.

  • Initially sentenced to death, he was given life in prison after the Supreme Court said he didn't get a fair trial and the case was retried.
  • He was resentenced to life with parole following the Supreme Court decision in his case.
  • "For individuals who continue to be in prison, Henry gives them hope that they may be judged by who they are today and not the worst mistake they ever made," Andrew Hundley, a former juvenile who was sentenced to life in prison but released because of Montgomery's case, told AP.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Oklahoma governor commutes death sentence of Julius Jones

Photo: Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has granted clemency to Julius Jones, who was set to be executed later Thursday for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell.

Driving the news: Stitt was facing pressure from Jones' family and supporters who argue he is innocent. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board earlier this month recommended clemency. Stitt on Thursday commuted Jones' sentence to life without the possibility of parole.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna ChenNoah Garfinkel
Updated Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Two men exonerated in Malcolm X killing

A London mural of Malcom X (left) and Martin Luther King Jr. pays tribute to George Floyd. Photo: Thabo Jaiyesimi/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X were exonerated on Thursday, the Associated Press reports.

Driving the news: This news follows the announcement on Wednesday from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr that both men neared exoneration after spending decades in prison for a murder they did not commit.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
2 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow