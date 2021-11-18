Parole granted to Louisiana inmate who was key to juvenile sentence reform

The Louisiana inmate whose case helped extend the opportunity for parole to hundreds of prisoners was released on parole on Wednesday, AP reports.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory sentencing of life without parole for convicted juveniles was "cruel and unusual punishment," but it was Henry Montgomery's case that led the judges to extend their decision retroactively to people already in prison.

Details: Montgomery was convicted of killing East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy Charles Hurt, who caught him skipping school, in 1963. He was 17 at the time.