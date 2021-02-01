Helicopters swarmed South Minneapolis to crack down on carjackings

Sign up for our daily briefing
A helicopter over Minneapolis in May 2020. Photo: Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The high volume of helicopter traffic over South Minneapolis last week was part of a "coordinated, targeted, and multi-jurisdictional operation ... to crackdown on carjackings," the Minneapolis Police Department confirms.
Why it matters: The frequency of flights sparked complaints from residents, who say the choppers are an unwelcome reminder of the trauma the neighborhood experienced following George Floyd's killing.
Driving the sting: Carjackings were up 300% last year.
- A similar operation in December resulted in 41 felony arrests, per Hennepin County Sheriff.
