Helicopters swarmed South Minneapolis to crack down on carjackings

The high volume of helicopter traffic over South Minneapolis last week was part of a "coordinated, targeted, and multi-jurisdictional operation ... to crackdown on carjackings," the Minneapolis Police Department confirms.

Why it matters: The frequency of flights sparked complaints from residents, who say the choppers are an unwelcome reminder of the trauma the neighborhood experienced following George Floyd's killing.

Driving the sting: Carjackings were up 300% last year.

A similar operation in December resulted in 41 felony arrests, per Hennepin County Sheriff.

