23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Nearly 3,500 health officials defend Fauci in open letter to Trump

Anthony Fauci in June. Photo: Al Drago/AFP via Getty Images

Over 3,000 public health officials signed an open letter to President Trump, criticizing the efforts of White House officials to discredit Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

Why it matters: Signatories include two former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two previous commissioners of the Food and Drug Administration, a former secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and a former U.S. surgeon general.

  • Former FDA associate commissioner Peter Lurie and Gregg Gonsalves, a professor at the Yale School of Public Health, drafted the letter.

What they're saying: “This week and last, the White House mounted a campaign to discredit one of our nation’s leading scientific experts, Dr. Anthony Fauci ... who has advised six Presidents on epidemics from HIV to SARS, from Ebola to H1N1 influenza,” the letter reads.

  • "Since the beginning of the pandemic, he has remained one of the world’s most trusted scientists on COVID-19, daily explaining in lay terms the complexity of an illness we still don’t fully understand."
  • "And he has done so by placing science front and center in the public discourse. Attempting to marginalize highly respected researchers such as Dr. Fauci is a dangerous distraction at a time when we most need voices like his."
  • "Now is not the time to turn our backs on science."

The big picture: Trump called Fauci "a little bit of an alarmist" in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday.

  • Fauci told The Atlantic last week that efforts to discredit him are "bizarre" and that it "ultimately hurts the president" to undermine a top health official in the middle of a pandemic.
  • He noted that he was not invited to Trump's Tuesday coronavirus briefing, and that he most recently spoke to the president last week.

Go deeper... Fauci on who to trust amid coronavirus: "Stick with respected medical authorities"

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A chaotic Senate Republican lunch on Tuesday revealed that the White House and GOP senators remain far apart on key priorities in the next economic package, and that it's unlikely a bill will be passed by the end of next week.

Why it matters: More than 32 million Americans are currently receiving some form of unemployment benefits. The parties are considering a short-term extension of those.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
6 hours ago - Health

Rep. Ann Kuster: Coronavirus vaccine development needs "leadership from the top"

Photo: Axios screenshot

Even with the many companies that are working tirelessly to produce a vaccine to treat COVID-19, Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.) said she wants to resolve any inequities in production and distribution for Americans who need it most, during an Axios virtual event on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "We have the best science in the world and we have terrific manufacturing in place. What we really need is leadership. Leadership from the top. ... I want to make sure they have the support of Congress, and that people like Dr. Fauci at the NIH and Dr. Redfield at the CDC are the people we’re taking our cues from, not to politicians that may not be honest with the American people."

Watch the Axios event live

Axios
6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it"

President Trump said Wednesday that the reason health experts like Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci no longer attend his coronavirus press briefings is because they brief him on "everything they know as of this point in time" and he passes the information on to the public.

Why it matters: Before they were canceled in April, Trump's daily briefings grew infamous for being rife with misinformation, which his health experts would be forced to carefully contradict.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow