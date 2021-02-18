Sign up for our daily briefing

Study indicates regulation the best way to lower hospital spending

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Government regulations of the hospitals' rates is a much more effective way to reduce costs than relying on competition to do the job, according to a new report by the RAND Corp.

Why it matters: America's health care system is the most expensive in the world, and hospitals account for the largest portion of those costs.

  • The U.S. spends more on hospitals per capita than any other of the 36 countries that are in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and commercial insurance pays them much more than government programs do.

Details: The analysis compared the effects of direct rate regulation, increased price transparency and increased hospital competition.

  • Applying Medicare rates to commercial plans — one of the most aggressive policies modeled — would save $236.6 billion annually and cut overall national health spending by 6.5%. The effects are much smaller if higher rates are used or if they're only applied to a subset of health plans.
  • Increasing price transparency, which is required by law as of this year, could reduce U.S. spending by at least $8.7 billion per year.
  • And decreasing hospital market concentration — thus increasing competition — could reduce costs by at least $6.2 billion.

The bottom line: "Direct price regulation could have the largest impact on hospital spending, but this approach faces the biggest political challenges," said Jodi Liu, the study's lead author.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 48 mins ago - Health

American life expectancy fell by 1 year in the first half of 2020

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus pandemic drove life expectancy in the U.S. to its lowest level since 2006, according to new preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The big picture: Racial disparities in life expectancy also widened in the first half of 2020. White Americans now live an average of six years longer than Black Americans, up from about a four-year difference in 2019.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
David NatherScott Rosenberg
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

America's can't-do spirit

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The power outages in Texas are the latest in a series of disasters that will be harder to fix — or prevent from happening again — because Americans are retreating to partisan and cultural corners instead of trying to solve problems.

The big picture: From COVID to the election fallout to the utter collapse of Texas' electric grid, America is no longer showing the rest of the world how to conquer its biggest challenges. Instead, there's always another uncivil war to be fought — even when democracy, global health and now climate change are on the line.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. KightShawna Chen
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats to unveil sweeping Biden-backed immigration bill

Joe Biden. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.) will introduce Biden's immigration bill Thursday, which includes an eight-year pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) will introduce the bill in the Senate next week.

Why it matters: The bill is unlikely to win needed Republican support, but represents the aggressive immigration priorities of President Biden. It will also kick off the immigration debate on Capitol Hill, which could lead to less sweeping immigration reforms.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow