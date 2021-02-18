Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Government regulations of the hospitals' rates is a much more effective way to reduce costs than relying on competition to do the job, according to a new report by the RAND Corp.
Why it matters: America's health care system is the most expensive in the world, and hospitals account for the largest portion of those costs.
- The U.S. spends more on hospitals per capita than any other of the 36 countries that are in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and commercial insurance pays them much more than government programs do.
Details: The analysis compared the effects of direct rate regulation, increased price transparency and increased hospital competition.
- Applying Medicare rates to commercial plans — one of the most aggressive policies modeled — would save $236.6 billion annually and cut overall national health spending by 6.5%. The effects are much smaller if higher rates are used or if they're only applied to a subset of health plans.
- Increasing price transparency, which is required by law as of this year, could reduce U.S. spending by at least $8.7 billion per year.
- And decreasing hospital market concentration — thus increasing competition — could reduce costs by at least $6.2 billion.
The bottom line: "Direct price regulation could have the largest impact on hospital spending, but this approach faces the biggest political challenges," said Jodi Liu, the study's lead author.