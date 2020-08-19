5 mins ago - Health

People of color struggle to afford health care

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

People of color disproportionately lack stable health insurance and have more trouble affording health care than white Americans, a new survey from the Commonwealth Fund shows.

Why it matters: This is one of the long-standing inequalities the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated.

By the numbers: Overall, 43% of working-age adults did not have stable health insurance coverage, according to the Commonwealth survey, which was conducted over the first six months of the year.

  • 45% of Black Americans reported having problems paying medical bills, compared to 35% of white Americans.
  • More than one-third of Latinx adults, small business workers and people with low incomes were uninsured for at least part of the past year, the survey says.

Even 25% of adults with "adequate coverage" reported having trouble paying medical bills in the past year.

  • The number of Commonwealth considers to be underinsured has doubled in the last 10 years — 46% of privately insured adults now have a deductibles of $1,000 or more.

The bottom line: "Coverage inadequacy is compromising people’s ability to get the care they need and leaving many with medical debt at a moment of widespread health and financial insecurity, and an uncertain future," said Sara Collins, the lead author of the report.

Go deeper: America's failed coronavirus response hurts people of color most

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told The Courier Journal Tuesday that the House bill on the U.S. Postal Service "could open the opportunity for discussion" on stalled negotiations on the next coronavirus relief package. But he added the Senate was unlikely to pass a postal-only bill.

The big picture: House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a Politico Playbook event Tuesday that Democrats were "willing to cut" their coronavirus proposal "in half" to strike a deal with Republicans and White House officials, per Reuters. "We have to try to come to that agreement now," Pelosi said.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 22,158,775 — Total deaths: 781,366— Total recoveries: 14,128,748Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 5,482,602 — Total deaths: 171,823 — Total recoveries: 1,898,159 — Total tests: 68,705,563Map.
  3. Business: S&P 500 closes at record high for first time since pandemic began.
  4. Politics: Postmaster general says he's suspending USPS change until after election.
  5. Health: America's failed response hurts people of color most — WHO says young people are driving the spread of coronavirus
  6. Education: Notre Dame cancels in-person classes — Michigan State to go online-only for fall semester.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus forces rethinking of safety net for working women

Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. Photo: "Axios on HBO"

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for working women, but one prominent women's policy expert says it could provide a new opportunity to create the kinds of social supports they should have had all along.

Driving the news: In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, said the pandemic has created a "she-cession" — a loss of jobs that has disproportionately affected women and highlighted the gaps in the safety net for working families.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow