HBCU lands No. 1 football recruit

National Signing Day provided a stunner when the nation's No. 1 recruit, cornerback Travis Hunter, de-committed from Florida State in favor of Jackson State, an FCS program and HBCU.

Why it matters: Hunter is the first five-star high school prospect to sign with an FCS team (or HBCU) since ESPN began its rankings in 2006.

After an 11-1 season under NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' leadership, and with Hunter set to enter the fold, it's safe to say Jackson State might garner some attention next year.

The big picture: It's impossible to know whether Hunter's historic decision will lead to more top prospects carving their own path at less heralded schools, but it certainly feels like an inflection point.

With the rise of NIL, players like Hunter may in fact earn more as a big fish in a small pond.

And regarding HBCUs, perhaps last years' hoops recruiting cycle — when various top prospects considered HBCUs but just one signed — was a prelude to this moment.

"Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football. I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future. I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCUs may be everything you want and more."

— Hunter, on Twitter

More from Signing Day:

🥇 Top classes: Alabama finished the day with the No. 1 class, per 247Sports, followed by Ohio State and LSU. But over at ESPN, which ranks slightly differently, Texas A&M finished first, followed by Alabama and Georgia.

💔 Michigan Tate: The Spartans made Tate Myre — the 16-year-old who sacrificed his life during last month's Oxford High shooting — an honorary Spartan Dawg, which "is defined not by the plays they make ... but by the character they exemplify," said coach Mel Tucker.

