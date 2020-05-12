1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Breaking down hazard pay

Protesting for higher pay outside of a Boston Whole Foods. Photo: Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Although some companies have temporarily raised wages as a form of hazard pay for essential workers, the majority have not.

By the numbers: Those offering hazard pay include 46% of grocers and other essential retailers and 29% of health-related employers, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: The argument for hazard pay is simple: Compensation should account for risks taken at work. "In the investment world, the more risk you take, the more money you make," says UFCW's Perrone. "In this case, we have workers taking more risks and being more productive."

What's happening: Some lawmakers have proposed including hazard pay for essential workers as part of the next coronavirus relief package.

  • Sen. Mitt Romney's "Patriot Pay" plan would give up to $12 an hour in bonuses to those making under $50,000 a year.
  • House Democrats' proposal, released today, includes a $200 billion "Heroes Fund" to provide hazard pay to essential workers.

The bottom line: Without federal action, pay for low-wage essential workers will dwindle back to pre-pandemic levels, as more and more firms follow Kroger's example.

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep Lago/AFP, Alfredo Estrella/ AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 4,254,302 — Total deaths: 291,334 — Total recoveries — 1,483,198Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 1,367,491 — Total deaths: 82,227 — Total recoveries — 230,287 — Total tested: 9,655,039Map.
  3. Business: The crisis exposes the ugly ways essential low-wage workers are treatedStudy projects over 100,000 small businesses are permanently closedMillions of temporary pandemic layoffs could become permanent.
  4. Federal government: Treasury Department reports a record federal monthly deficit of $737.9 billion for April.
  5. Public health: Fauci testifies there will "without a doubt" be more deaths from coronavirus if U.S. doesn't have adequate testing by the fall, and "really serious consequences" if states reopen too fast.
  6. Tech: Coronavirus puts new stresses on Facebook's content review systems.
  7. World: Wuhan orders residents be tested for coronavirus — Russia reports most coronavirus cases outside the U.S.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Afghan government resumes Taliban offensive after attack on maternity ward

An Afghan security personnel carries a newborn baby from a hospital, at the site of an attack in Kabul on May 12. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered his forces to resume their offensive against the Taliban on Tuesday in the wake of two deadly attacks that killed a total of 40 people and two newborns, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: President Trump's deal with the Taliban — which Pentagon leaders acknowledged would not bring peace to the country — was meant as a precursor to a peace process between Kabul and the Taliban. The Taliban, which has denied responsibility for the attacks, called Ghani's announcement a "declaration of war."

"Disposable workers" doing essential jobs

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Millions of Americans are risking their lives to feed us and bring meals, toiletries and new clothes to our doorsteps — but their pay, benefits and working conditions do not reflect the dangers they face at work.

Why it matters: People who stock grocery shelves and deliver packages never expected to be on the front lines of a national crisis, and now they're playing a vital, but undervalued, role. "These are viewed as essential jobs done by disposable workers," says John Logan, a U.S. labor historian at San Francisco State University.

