Hasbro agrees to buy Peppa Pig studio Entertainment One for $4 billion

Hasbro agreed to buy Entertainment One, the studio behind children's TV show "Peppa Pig," for around $4 billion.
Why it matters: This one could become a real muddy puddle. Hasbro's £5.60 per share represents a 26% premium to Thursday's closing price, but shares subsequently climbed even higher — with some investors and analysts expecting that a content company will try to top the toymaker.
- Entertainment One snorted at a £1 billion takeover offer in 2016 from British broadcaster ITV.
The bottom line: Hasbro has long desired to own an entertainment company, but to date has settled for licensing popular IP. They did try to work out a deal with Dreamworks in 2014. The question now is if this deal is mostly about bringing a popular international brand in-house, or also about standing up a major TV and film production business.
