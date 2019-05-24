Harvey Weinstein to reach $44 million settlement for alleged sexual misconduct

Harvey Weinstein has reached a "tentative" $44 million settlement alongside his former studio's board members encompassing lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct from more than 80 women, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: While Weinstein is facing criminal action on rape charges, much of his alleged sexual misconduct involved harassment, which is solved via civil matters such as these lawsuits. As the Times notes, "[T]he details of any settlement — such as whether it includes an admission of wrongdoing by Mr. Weinstein — would carry significant symbolism."