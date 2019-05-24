Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

Harvey Weinstein to reach $44 million settlement for alleged sexual misconduct

In this image, Harvey walks in a tie surrounded by police.
Weinstein leaves the New York Supreme Court on April 26, 2019. Photo: Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein has reached a "tentative" $44 million settlement alongside his former studio's board members encompassing lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct from more than 80 women, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: While Weinstein is facing criminal action on rape charges, much of his alleged sexual misconduct involved harassment, which is solved via civil matters such as these lawsuits. As the Times notes, "[T]he details of any settlement — such as whether it includes an admission of wrongdoing by Mr. Weinstein — would carry significant symbolism."

The big picture: Allegations of rape and sexual harassment against Weinstein propelled the #MeToo movement into a cultural force that put other powerful men under a microscope — and brought national attention to sexual misconduct in multiple industries.

Details: $30 million of the $44 million settlement would go towards plaintiffs that include Weinstein's alleged victims and former employees of the Weinstein Company, as well as his creditors.

