Harvey Weinstein juror says #MeToo movement did not influence trial outcome

Fadel Allassan

Harvey Weinstein. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

A juror in the Harvey Weinstein trial told CBS This Morning that the cultural impact of the #MeToo movement was not a factor in the decision to convict the film mogul on Monday.

What he's saying: In an interview about the case, the juror, who told CBS to identify him as "Drew," said the deliberations took an emotional toll. But the movement had "absolutely zero" impact on the process.

  • “That's not the job, and it’s not what we were asked to do.”
  • “It would be an adulteration of the process to take outside factors and have that weigh on our decision-making process and eventual findings."
  • "And, you know, I have no appetite or aspirations to be the voice or face of both the jury and the larger movement. It's, you know, this case, these people, this is our decision."

Why it matters: The #MeToo movement, which was developed by civil rights activist Tarana Burke, gained traction after allegations against Weinstein came to light in 2017.

  • He was charged with criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. He was acquitted on three other charges.

Rebecca Falconer

#MeToo leaders react to Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction

Actor Rose McGowan and #MeToo movement founder of Tarana Burke at a campaign event in Detroit. Photo: Rena Laverty/AFP via Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial convictions on Monday mark an "incredibly important step" for the #MeToo movement and the greater fight to end gender-based violence, the campaign's leaders said in a statement.

Why it matters: Allegations that first publicly surfaced against Weinstein in 2017 helped propel Tarana Burke's MeToo movement into a global campaign. Burke and other #MeToo leaders say his being found guilty in New York of committing a sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape "sends a resounding message to survivors, to perpetrators and to allies."

Marisa Fernandez

Harvey Weinstein convicted in rape trial

Harvey Weinstein leaves New York City Criminal Court, Dec. 6, 2019. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

A jury in Manhattan found film producer Harvey Weinstein guilty on two of five counts in his rape trial on Monday, including criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Why it matters: Allegations of sexual assault and harassment from women in Hollywood against Weinstein nearly three years ago helped spark the global #MeToo movement.

Orion Rummler

Global #MeToo movement has resulted in 7 convictions, 4 charges of influential figures

Bill Cosby, Harvein Weinstein, and Larry Nassar. Photos: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images, Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images, and Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of powerful people — predominately men — have been accused of sexual offenses since the #MeToo movement went viral in 2017. After film producer Harvey Weinstein's conviction, four of them face charges, while seven have been convicted.

Why it matters: The #MeToo movement focused global attention on previously unchecked sexual misconduct, leading at least 201 powerful men to lose jobs or major positions. But the movement, dubbed a global reckoning, has had few legal consequences for the accused. Here are some of the most notable cases.

