From Harvard Business School's report, "A Recovery Squandered: The State of U.S. Competitiveness 2019"
A key group of decision-makers has doubts about the U.S.'s ability to compete globally while raising living standards for workers, according to Harvard Business School's new alumni survey on U.S. competitiveness.
Why it matters: The results reflect concerns that the economy's record-long expansion has not been spread broadly among all Americans — a sentiment with implications for the 2020 election.
Between the lines: The respondents aren't representative of the general public, but they do represent a sample that tends to hold leadership positions and are "on the front lines of global capitalism," according to the report.
- Yes, but: The pessimism is partisan. 51% of Republican alumni expected America's competitiveness to improve in the next three years, compared to only 24% of Democrats.
What they're saying: "The United States has done remarkably little to address underlying structural weaknesses in our economy and our society," the authors of the report write.
- Structural failures in the U.S. political system are to blame, the authors say in this study and previous ones.
Of note: Harvard Business School asked alumni about big businesses' role in improving or worsening political dysfunction.
- Most alumni don't believe their own companies engage in politics in ways that are "adverse to the public interest," but 49% said "business as a whole" did.
