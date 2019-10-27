Harvard Graduate student union votes to authorize strike action

Over 2,000 Harvard University unionized graduate student workers voted Friday to authorize a strike at a date to be set after member town halls are held, the Harvard Crimson reports.

The big picture: Union negotiators said they'd reached an impasse with Harvard after a year of talks on issues including "pay, benefits, and protections from discrimination and harassment," according to the Boston Globe. Harvard said a strike was "unwarranted," per the Globe.

Go deeper: Judge upholds Harvard's race conscious admissions process