Harvard offers class on happiness

If happiness can be learned, Harvard has a class for that.

What’s happening: Harvard Business School is offering “Leadership and Happiness,” a popular class for 180 MBA students led by “Gross National Happiness” author Arthur C. Brooks.

Students learn that “happiness isn’t just a product of chance, genes or life circumstances,” the Wall Street Journal reports, “but of habitually tending to four key areas — family, friends, meaningful work, and faith or life philosophy.”

Nathan’s thought bubble: Personal connections and experiences — not things or achievements — fuel happiness.