Harvard offers class on happiness

Nathan Bomey
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer

Harvard campus. Photo: Fan Lin/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images

If happiness can be learned, Harvard has a class for that.

What’s happening: Harvard Business School is offering “Leadership and Happiness,” a popular class for 180 MBA students led by “Gross National Happiness” author Arthur C. Brooks.

  • Students learn that “happiness isn’t just a product of chance, genes or life circumstances,” the Wall Street Journal reports, “but of habitually tending to four key areas — family, friends, meaningful work, and faith or life philosophy.”

Nathan’s thought bubble: Personal connections and experiences — not things or achievements — fuel happiness.

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
Updated 58 mins ago - Economy & Business

Romance scams reach five year high

Reproduced from FTC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Maybe your Valentine’s Day date should start with a background check.

Driving the news: Romance scams have reached at least a five-year high, according to reports submitted to the Federal Trade Commission.

Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's accounting firm cuts ties with his business

Donald Trump in 2020. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, abruptly cut ties with his business last week, court documents filed Monday show.

Driving the news: The accounting firm said in a letter to the Trump Organization dated Feb. 9 that annual financial statements it prepared for Trump from 2011 to 2020 "should no longer be relied upon."

Andrew Freedman
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Southwest megadrought: Last 2 decades were driest in 1,200 years

Sean de Guzman takes a sample of the snowpack on February 1, 2022 near Twin Bridges, Calif. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A "megadrought" that grips the Southwest has broken another record, according to a new study. The last 22 years now rank as the driest such period since at least 800 AD, with human emissions of greenhouse gases accounting for about 42% of the drought's severity.

The big picture: The new study updates findings from research published in 2020 that found evidence for the first partially human-caused megadrought in the Southwest, but noted that a drought in the 1500s rivaled its intensity and duration. That is no longer the case, the new research shows.

