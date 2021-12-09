The Biden administration on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to reject a challenge to Harvard's affirmative action policy.

Why it matters: The challenger, Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), is appealing a lower court decision to uphold the policy, which it claims violates civil rights law by discriminating against Asian Americans and showing preference to Black and Hispanic applicants.

The conservative high court's ruling on the case could have a long-standing impact on the future of affirmative action in the U.S.

What they're saying: "The court of appeals correctly recognized that Harvard’s admissions policy is subject to 'strict scrutiny,' under which its 'use of race must further a compelling interest and be narrowly tailored to do so,'" Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in the court filing.

SFFA has not proven the "special justification" needed to overturn precedents on affirmative action, which "correctly recognize that securing the educational benefits that flow from such diversity is a sufficiently compelling interest to justify race-conscious measures," Prelogar added.

The filing also pointed out that the allegation of discrimination against Asians is "factually and legally distinct from petitioner’s challenge to Harvard’s acknowledged use of race as a plus factor."

Worth noting: SFFA has asked the Supreme Court to hear a separate affirmative action case against the University of North Carolina, which is a public institution, per Reuters.

The big picture: Harvard has maintained that it does not dock Asians and only considers race when deciding between highly competitive applicants.