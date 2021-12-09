Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden administration urges SCOTUS to reject Harvard affirmative action case

A Harvard University building in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo: Scott Eisen via Getty Images

The Biden administration on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to reject a challenge to Harvard's affirmative action policy.

Why it matters: The challenger, Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), is appealing a lower court decision to uphold the policy, which it claims violates civil rights law by discriminating against Asian Americans and showing preference to Black and Hispanic applicants.

  • The conservative high court's ruling on the case could have a long-standing impact on the future of affirmative action in the U.S.

What they're saying: "The court of appeals correctly recognized that Harvard’s admissions policy is subject to 'strict scrutiny,' under which its 'use of race must further a compelling interest and be narrowly tailored to do so,'" Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in the court filing.

  • SFFA has not proven the "special justification" needed to overturn precedents on affirmative action, which "correctly recognize that securing the educational benefits that flow from such diversity is a sufficiently compelling interest to justify race-conscious measures," Prelogar added.
  • The filing also pointed out that the allegation of discrimination against Asians is "factually and legally distinct from petitioner’s challenge to Harvard’s acknowledged use of race as a plus factor."

Worth noting: SFFA has asked the Supreme Court to hear a separate affirmative action case against the University of North Carolina, which is a public institution, per Reuters.

The big picture: Harvard has maintained that it does not dock Asians and only considers race when deciding between highly competitive applicants.

Taylor Allen
Dec 7, 2021 - Axios Philadelphia

Advancement of court tech didn't benefit everyone

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Forced closures during the pandemic fueled many U.S. courts to adopt new technology to function virtually, but a new report shows the advancements didn't help everyone equally.

Why it matters: Technology choices sparked equity issues for people without lawyers, particularly in eviction cases in civil court, according to new research published by the Pew Charitable Trusts this month.

  • It also made navigating the court system difficult for people with limited internet and computer access, individuals with disabilities, and people with limited English proficiency.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
49 seconds ago - Politics & Policy

Dems invoke Robert Byrd to sell Manchin on Senate rules changes

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: Diana Walker, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A small group of Senate Democrats is privately invoking the legacy of late West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd in an effort to sway Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to support their plans to change the chamber's rules, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Manchin — who holds Byrd's Senate seat — has often referenced his predecessor's strong moral conviction and insistence on preserving the Senate as an institution, as justification for some of his tough positions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to ban imports from Xinjiang over forced labor concerns

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The House voted 428-1 on Wednesday to pass a bill that would ban all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang unless the U.S. government determines that the products were not made with forced labor.

Why it matters: Both the Trump and Biden administrations, as well as several foreign parliaments, have recognized China's repression of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang as genocide.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow