Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said during an MSNBC town hall Tuesday President Trump's derogatory tweets about Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden are reasons "why he should not be president of the United States."

Details: Harris cited Trump's tweet during a state visit to Japan in which he said he "smiled" at North Korea calling the former vice president "a low IQ individual, & worse." "I don't care what the differences in terms of party affiliation, it is wrong, it is contrary to our values, and it is contrary to the best interests of our country and the integrity of our country," she said.