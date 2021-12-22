Harris tests negative after contact with staff member who has COVID

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday after being in contact with a staff member who has tested positive for the virus, according to a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

Driving the news: "As a part of that regular testing, the Vice President received an antigen test this morning and tested negative," said Symone Sanders, Harris' senior adviser and chief spokesperson, adding that Harris also received a PCR test that came back negative.

She will be tested again on Friday and Monday, per CDC guidelines, the statement noted.

Details: The unnamed staff member tested positive on Wednesday and had been with the vice president on Tuesday, according to the statement.

The staff member, who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, is also asymptomatic.

They negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Monday, and every day last week, per the statement.

The big picture: Harris' encounter comes days after President Biden also had contact with an infected staffer who had tested negative at the time. The president has also tested negative.