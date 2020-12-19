Get the latest market trends in your inbox

A timeline of housing inequalities

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Buyenlarge, Bettmann, Newsday LLC/Getty Images

Graphic: Eniola Odetunde, Danielle Alberti/Axios; Photos: Tim Graham, Travis Heying, Hearst Newspapers, Newsday LLC, Bettmann, George Rinhart/Getty Images

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Officials increasingly alarmed about Trump’s power grab

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senior Trump administration officials are increasingly alarmed that President Trump might unleash — and abuse — the power of government in an effort to overturn the clear result of the election.

Why it matters: These officials tell me that Trump is spending too much time with people they consider crackpots or conspiracy theorists and flirting with blatant abuses of power.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Aja Whitaker-Moore
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

American dream deferred

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Lambert Studios (ARC), H. Armstrong Roberts (ClassicStock)/Getty Images

The U.S. government partnered with the private sector for decades to prevent Black Americans and immigrants from owning homes, and while explicit rules regulating where people of color live were outlawed in 1968, the legacy of racial segregation in undervalued neighborhoods still reverberates throughout the country.

Why it matters: Owning a home is an integral piece of the American dream, and the single most important driver of wealth generation and financial security — especially for Black households.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Lance Bottoms rejected Biden's SBA offer

Joe Biden and Keisha Lance Bottoms meet privately Tuesday after the president-elect spoke at a rally in Atlanta for Georgia's two Senate runoff election candidates. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden implored Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to accept a job heading the Small Business Administration earlier this week, a lesser position she rejected after he characterized it as “only the first step” for her during his presidency, according to people familiar with the discussion.

Why it matters: Biden has pledged to build a Cabinet reflecting America's diversity, but as the number of marquee slots has dwindled — and various constituencies keep clamoring for their own representatives — he is having trouble threading the political needle.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

