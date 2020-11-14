Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

America's unequal reliance on school resources

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Brooks Kraft LLC/Getty Images

Environment deeply affects adolescent wellness, and families have come to rely heavily on schools to help them meet challenges ranging from poverty and discrimination to societal pressures to succeed.

The big picture: Black, Latino and Native American students need different kinds of support beyond the classroom to do well in school and for sound emotional development into adulthood.

By the numbers: 14 million students are in schools with no counselor, nurse, psychologist or social worker, according the ACLU.

  • Associations recommend at least one counselor and one social worker for every 250 students, at least one nurse for every 750 students and one psychologist every 700 students. Few states meet this guidance.

Why it matters: Students in schools that have health care, counseling, career guidance and devices to cope with stress are more likely to have higher graduation rates and fewer school absences. And though research has shown the racial achievement gap is slowly improving, the resources for social-emotional support is inconsistent by zip code.

  • The students that require support like language services, counseling or food security, often come from low-income neighborhoods and live in school districts with less funding for career counseling, competitive courses or mental health services.
  • Those who come from white, affluent neighborhoods often have the most resources for college prep, mentorship and leadership in addition to health care and food security.

"Unfortunately there is that difference in terms of what ultimately students and families are experiencing because of where they live," John Kelly, school psychologist and past-president of the National Association of School Psychologists.

Black, Latino and Native American students are more often in the presence of school resource officers than counselors or mental health professionals and more likely to face exclusionary discipline in schools.

  • "In the past couple of decades we’ve seen this push toward law and order and mass incarceration that has been from communities with fewer resources," Khalilah Harris, managing director of K-12 education policy at the Center for American Progress, tells Axios.

Driving the news: The pandemic has exacerbated these inequities, leaving students feeling isolated and traumatized.

  • Community centers in several cities opened their doors to students who need meals, health care and a space to learn.

The bottom line: Now more than ever, schools are considered key intervention centers to help students succeed beyond graduation, money to provide that help has become harder to come by.

Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Measles is surging around the worldThe trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history.
  2. Politics: California governor attended dinner for 12 despite COVID-19 spikes.
  3. Business: Walmart, grocers reinstate coronavirus shopping restrictions — Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America.
  4. States: North Dakota governor issues mask mandate amid coronavirus spike.
  5. World: Austria announces nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar.
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The failed promise of education

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Spencer Grant, George Rose, Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images

In America, it's better to be born wealthy — which often means white — than to be born smart.

Why it matters: For decades, the U.S. has held up schooling as the key to unlocking the American dream, but the facts tell us that education's promise is a false one.

Sara Kehaulani Goo
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Majority of Americans find inequity in our education system

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±2.4% margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A strong majority of Americans say our public education system is unequal, and half say the nation's schools aren't well equipped to help children of all races and ethnicities succeed, according to a new Axios-Ipsos survey.

Why it matters: As our nation becomes more diverse and confronts racial discrimination, Americans want our school systems to live up to the promise of providing a more equal opportunity for all children to succeed.

