Happy music, happy markets

Emily Peck

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Recent research finds that when a country is listening to happier songs, markets perform better.

Why it matters: There's an academic divide between economists who argue markets are rational and efficient, and those who say emotion plays a role. This paper puts a notch on the board for Team Feelings.

  • It's not easy to objectively study mood. Proxies like weather have been used in the past. One of the study's coauthors, Alex Edmans, published a 2007 paper connecting World Cup results to stock market returns.
  • For this paper, researchers looked at data from Spotify, which scores songs for positivity.

State of play: Markets move with moods, Adrian Fernandez-Perez, a senior research fellow at Auckland University of Technology, tells Axios.

  • "The key takeaway is be careful with your feelings when you take positions in the market."

Correlation isn't causation, but the researchers say there's more to their methods. They tested their results in a few ways to see if it was the market that actually was affecting moods instead of the other way round. Nope.

Bonus: The happiest song on Spotify is "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire, one of the study's coauthors told the Harvard Business Review.

Matt Phillips
60 mins ago - Economy & Business

The Fed isn't the only problem investors are worried about

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Federal Reserve will be raising rates, just as the economy is slowing. The markets hate that.

Why it matters: The ugly start to the stock trading year doesn't just reflect Fed-induced agita — investors are also worried about a growth slowdown.

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Health

White House says Obamacare sign-ups hit record

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaking in the White House in December 2021. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The White House said Thursday that a record 14.5 million Americans have signed up for health insurance through Obamacare marketplaces since Nov. 1, including more than 10 million enrollments through HealthCare.gov.

Why it matters: Last year's stimulus bill contained substantial investments in the program, including increased subsidies for people who don't receive health insurance from an employer or through Medicare or Medicaid.

Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

Kremlin says U.S. written responses ignored Russia's main NATO demand

Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Dimitar DilkoffI/AFP via Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that the United States' written answers to Russia's security demands do not contain a "positive response" to the Kremlin's top priority, which is a freeze on NATO expansion, according to Russian state media.

Why it matters: A spokesperson for the Kremlin stressed that no conclusions will be drawn until Russian President Vladimir Putin has time to analyze the papers, but a lack of movement on Russia's core concerns means the crisis over Ukraine is unlikely to de-escalate.

