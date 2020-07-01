35 mins ago - Economy & Business

"Hamilton" hits Disney Plus

Lin-Manuel Miranda is Alexander Hamilton and Phillipa Soo is Eliza Hamilton in the filmed version. Photo: Disney Plus via AP

On Friday, Disney Plus debuts the six-camera live capture of "Hamilton" — with tickets quite a bit easier to come by than for the Broadway hit.

The state of play: "The Revolution, Now Televised," The Wall Street Journal headlines its review. The PG-13 film (2 hours, 40 mins.) was shot in summer 2016 over two performances with the original cast, and comes complete with an intermission. (AP)

Variety says the feature is "edited like the world’s longest Super Bowl halftime spectacular":

  • Director Thomas Kail, who also directed the show on Broadway, "intermixes Steadicams and cranes with fixed cameras, ricocheting the audience from one side of the stage to the other."

Reviews have begun popping:

  • A.O. Scott in the N.Y. Times: "[T]here aren’t any good old days. We can’t go back to 1789 or 2016 or any other year to escape from the failures that plague us now. This four-year-old performance of 'Hamilton,' viewed without nostalgia, feels more vital, more challenging then ever."
  • "Its central questions — 'Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?' — are staring us in the face. Its lyrics are an archive of encouragement and rebuke."

Jun 29, 2020 - Economy & Business

Broadway to remain closed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic

The Lyric Theatre where "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" resides has remained dark since Broadway closed its doors in March. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Broadway's 41 theaters will remain closed through Jan. 3, 2021, as the industry tries to hammer out its next steps amid the coronavirus pandemic, trade group the Broadway League announced Monday.

Why it matters, per Axios' Sara Fischer: It's the biggest economic crisis to hit Broadway in decades. Even during past recessions, Broadway has rallied. But with theaters physically shut, the theater community must rally around digital alternatives to survive.

1 hour ago - Science

Trump vs. Biden: Senility becomes 2020 flashpoint

Photos: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Senility is becoming an overt line of attack for the first time in a modern U.S. presidential campaign.

Why it matters: As Americans live longer and work later into life and there's more awareness about the science of aging, we're also seeing politicians test the boundaries of electability. Biden is 77; Trump, now 74, already is the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The big divide over the next stimulus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As lawmakers turn their attention to another coronavirus stimulus package, Republicans and Democrats each say they’ve learned many lessons from the $2 trillion CARES Act. The problem is, they can’t agree on what those lessons were.

Why it matters: With just an 11-day window in late July to act, and without the market free-fall of March to motivate them, Congress may choke on a compromise package that many economists see as necessary to keep the economy upright.

