"Hamilton" hits Disney Plus

On Friday, Disney Plus debuts the six-camera live capture of "Hamilton" — with tickets quite a bit easier to come by than for the Broadway hit.

The state of play: "The Revolution, Now Televised," The Wall Street Journal headlines its review. The PG-13 film (2 hours, 40 mins.) was shot in summer 2016 over two performances with the original cast, and comes complete with an intermission. (AP)

Variety says the feature is "edited like the world’s longest Super Bowl halftime spectacular":

Director Thomas Kail, who also directed the show on Broadway, "intermixes Steadicams and cranes with fixed cameras, ricocheting the audience from one side of the stage to the other."

Reviews have begun popping: