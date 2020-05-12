The movie version of "Hamilton," featuring a filmed performance by the original Broadway cast, will stream on Disney+ on July 3 — more than a year ahead of its scheduled Oct. 15, 2021 theatrical release.

Why it matters: The move highlights Disney's rush to capitalize on people stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis by handing a prime piece of content directly to its flagship streaming service on a holiday weekend. It's also another bad sign for the theater industry — still shut down amid the pandemic — as "Hamilton" would likely have been a huge box office draw for the studio next year.