Haitian gang releases 3 more missionaries kidnapped in October

Three more of the 17 missionaries kidnapped by a Haitian gang in October have been released, Christian Aid Ministries said Monday.

The big picture: Twelve abducted missionaries remain in captivity. Police have said the 400 Mawozo gang in Port-au-Princree is behind the kidnapping.

The gang has demanded a ransom of $1 million per hostage, per Reuters.

Two hostages were released last month.

Haiti has been plagued by worsening violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July.

What they're saying: Those "who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits," Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement Monday.