7 mins ago - World

Turkey again converts Hagia Sophia into a mosque

Dave Lawler, author of World

Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

A Turkish court has ruled that Istanbul's Hagia Sophia must be converted back into a mosque.

The big picture: The giant domed structure was constructed beginning in 532, and it served as the home of Eastern Orthodox Christianity for nine centuries before becoming a mosque following the Ottoman conquest in 1453. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan led a campaign to reverse its conversion into a museum in 1934 despite international opposition, including from the U.S.

Between the lines: This is an attempt by Erdoğan to "reverse the ongoing erosion of his popular base," writes Soner Cagaptay of the Washington Institute.

  • "[T]he decision is unlikely to give him more than a temporary boost in popularity; what it will surely do is undermine Turkey’s international brand as an open, Muslim-majority society at peace with its Christian heritage," Cagaptay contends.
  • Erdoğan's career is defined in many ways by bringing Islam back into public life and he sees the construction — or in this case conversion — of massive mosques as a way to define his legacy, Cagaptay adds.
  • Flashback: The decision to convert Hagia Sophia into a museum was taken under Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who re-founded Turkey as a secular state.

The other side: The step was taken despite lobbying from Greece and Russia, both centers of the Orthodox Church, and from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said it would erase a vital "bridge between those of differing faith traditions and cultures.”

The latest: Shortly after the ruling, Erdoğan declared Hagia Sophia open for worship. He reportedly plans to worship there himself next week.

Marisa Fernandez
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Delta CEO: Trump administration should issue mask mandate for air travel

Photo: Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Delta CEO Ed Bastian on Friday told CNN that he believes the Trump administration should move to require the use of face masks during air travel amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The big picture: Delta already requires passengers to wear masks during its flights, but Bastian says it can be difficult to enforce that directive if passengers refuse — and he's not sure if other airlines would be on board.

Axios
55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's outdoor New Hampshire rally postponed due to weather

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's outdoor campaign rally in Portsmouth, N.H., slated to take place on Saturday, was postponed on Friday due to weather from Tropical Storm Fay, a senior White House official confirmed to Axios.

The state of play: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Air Force One that the event would take place in "a week or two" instead. The outdoor rally — which had encouraged the use of face masks — was scheduled after sparse attendance at Trump's indoor comeback to the campaign trail in Tulsa.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 12,333,740 — Total deaths: 556,110 — Total recoveries — 6,781,353Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 3,140,840 — Total deaths: 133,542 — Total recoveries: 969,111 — Total tested: 38,032,966Map.
