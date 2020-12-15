Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Long Beach Mayor: It's "critical" gyms stick around

Axios' Kendall Baker and Long Beach City Mayor Robert Garcia (R). Photo: Axios

Long Beach, California has created a $5 million fund in order to dole out thousands of dollars in grants to gyms and other personal care businesses that are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Robert Garcia said at an Axios virtual event on Tuesday.

Why it matters: "It's critical that we support them. We don't want to lose this critical piece of our economy," Garcia said, adding that many gyms in the area are small businesses that have "been hardly hit by this pandemic."

What they're saying: "We know that for most of them, they had serious closures that occurred over the summer. Right now in Long Beach and in California, many remain closed and some are able to operate outside so that the state does allow outdoor training, of course [with] safety protocols in place and distancing," he said.

  • "So this is an industry that's been hit very, very hard and in a place like Long Beach or Los Angeles or other places like San Francisco and others, you also have a diversity of folks that are running these operations."
  • The fund will likely grow, Garcia said, and the city plans to provide grants from $25k to $40k "directly to these gyms so they can bridge those months they've been closed on the rent" or have money to reopen.

Watch: Fitness and fighting infections

Axios hosts a conversation on how the pandemic-enforced lockdown has affected fitness and mental health, featuring former Surgeon General Richard Carmona and Long Beach, Calif. Mayor Robert Garcia.

Marisa Fernandez
11 mins ago - Health

FDA grants emergency authorization to over-the-counter, at-home COVID test

A medical worker dressed in PPE prepares to take a throat swab sample for a rapid antigen COVID test. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization Tuesday to Ellume's over-the-counter antigen COVID-19 test for fully at-home use.

Why it matters: Once available, a person in theory would be able to buy the test in a drug store, swab their nose, and run the test for results in about 20 minutes.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell congratulates Joe Biden on becoming president-elect

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) officially addressed Joe Biden as president-elect on Tuesday, saying in a speech on the Senate floor: "The Electoral College has spoken."

Why it matters: McConnell is the most prominent Republican to concede that President Trump lost the November election and congratulate Biden on his victory.

