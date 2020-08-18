Rep. Gwen Moore calls for expanded Earned Income Tax Credit

Axios Political and White House Editor Margaret Talev (R), and Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) Photo: Axios
Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) wants to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit to help ease the economic burden the coronavirus pandemic has caused.
The big picture: A member of the House Ways and Means Committee, Moore said at an Axios virtual event on Tuesday that she wants the tax credit to reach "people who make $15 or $16 an hour and still can't make ends meet."
- Moore said she wants students and family caretakers to qualify for the tax credit, so they can "have their work honored, respected and recognized as work."
- "I think that will go a long way toward helping us stand up an economy that every American ought to be able to be engaged in," Moore said.
How it works: The Earned Income Tax Credit is designed to lower federal income taxes for low- or moderate-income workers and often results in a refund.