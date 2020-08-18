Rep. Gwen Moore calls for expanded Earned Income Tax Credit

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) wants to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit to help ease the economic burden the coronavirus pandemic has caused.

The big picture: A member of the House Ways and Means Committee, Moore said at an Axios virtual event on Tuesday that she wants the tax credit to reach "people who make $15 or $16 an hour and still can't make ends meet."

Moore said she wants students and family caretakers to qualify for the tax credit, so they can "have their work honored, respected and recognized as work."

"I think that will go a long way toward helping us stand up an economy that every American ought to be able to be engaged in," Moore said.

How it works: The Earned Income Tax Credit is designed to lower federal income taxes for low- or moderate-income workers and often results in a refund.