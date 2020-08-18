28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Gwen Moore calls for expanded Earned Income Tax Credit

Axios Political and White House Editor Margaret Talev (R), and Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) Photo: Axios

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) wants to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit to help ease the economic burden the coronavirus pandemic has caused.

The big picture: A member of the House Ways and Means Committee, Moore said at an Axios virtual event on Tuesday that she wants the tax credit to reach "people who make $15 or $16 an hour and still can't make ends meet."

  • Moore said she wants students and family caretakers to qualify for the tax credit, so they can "have their work honored, respected and recognized as work."
  • "I think that will go a long way toward helping us stand up an economy that every American ought to be able to be engaged in," Moore said.

How it works: The Earned Income Tax Credit is designed to lower federal income taxes for low- or moderate-income workers and often results in a refund.

Postmaster general says he's suspending USPS changes until after election

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in the Capitol on Aug. 5. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement on Tuesday that he would halt operational changes and cost-cutting to the U.S. Postal Service until after the 2020 election to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."

Why it matters: Widespread delays and backlogs had prompted allegations from Democratic lawmakers that DeJoy and President Trump were attempting to undermine the Postal Service ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 21,956,417 — Total deaths: 775,706— Total recoveries: 13,931,184Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 5,457,877 — Total deaths: 171,013 — Total recoveries: 1,865,580 — Total tests: 68,056,780Map.
Coronavirus forces rethinking of safety net for working women

Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. Photo: "Axios on HBO"

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for working women, but one prominent women's policy expert says it could provide a new opportunity to create the kinds of social supports they should have had all along.

Driving the news: In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, said the pandemic has created a "she-cession" — a loss of jobs that has disproportionately affected women and highlighted the gaps in the safety net for working families.

